Brexit began as an unexpected shock to the European project with the victory of the Yes in the referendum in June 2016, it evolved as a dog-face negotiation full of plot twists, and in the midst of a pandemic health emergency, it has become the annoying consumer of a time that nobody has. This Friday, after four days of discussions by an army of 250 officials per side via video conference, the possibility of a disorderly British disconnection on December 31 wins new integers, although the path still lends itself to ups and downs. “I regret that we have made so little progress on the most important points,” British chief negotiator David Frost said in a statement. “We are not going to trade our securities for the benefit of the British economy. Economic and commercial fair play is not for sale ”, opposed his community counterpart, Michel Barnier.

The word disappointment, spoken without moderation by the head of the European team, serves to summarize the third round of negotiations. The discussions have revolved around the draft submitted by London at the end of last week. And progress has been limited to minor dossiers. Issues such as nuclear cooperation or air transport seem to be channeled, but differences over the fishing sector, and above all, the lack of agreement to set standards that guarantee open and fair competition, block the deal.

The Twenty-Seven fear that, once the final breakdown is consummated, the United Kingdom will become a sort of unregulated fiscal semi-paradise – a Singapore over the Thames, the most widely used comparison – where companies would want to establish themselves because of their favorable tax and labor regime. . From Downing Street, instead, they accuse the EU of launching “new and unbalanced proposals” with which it seeks to impose standards that would bind them to community laws. “If the United Kingdom wants to reach an agreement with the EU, it must be more realistic and change its strategy: you cannot have the best of both worlds”, Barnier reproached about the British attempt to enjoy the advantages of the internal market without following its obligations.

The day began rarefied by the letter sent to the European Commission the day before by Michael Gove. Boris Johnson’s chief of staff said he was annoyed at what he sees as a “serious risk” that the EU will not fulfill its obligation to protect the rights of the 1.5 million Britons residing on the continent at the end of the period of transition. He even blamed the Twenty-seven for not providing them with information on the procedures, and said he was aware of “specific incidents” of their nationals to carry out procedures such as approving the driving license or buying property on European soil.

The appearance of the community negotiator, Michel Barnier, did not improve the feelings. “I am determined, but I am not optimistic,” he admitted. The French leader pointed out a timid approach in the fisheries matter, but the British demands that the catch quotas be negotiated annually have not changed, and constitute an important part of the narrative of recovery of sovereignty under which he has justified the departure of the community club. The distribution of fishing grounds where EU and UK vessels collectively catch a hundred species, therefore, is still in the air.

The dense technical discussion, with more than 40 parallel videoconferences working to get the deal out of the quagmire it is in, ended with an exchange of errands on how the negotiations are handled. For London, the approach to the other side of the Canal is “ideological”. For Brussels, trade talks are no longer just the lifting of tariffs, now there are a whole series of social and environmental requirements that cannot be ignored.

With the eyes of the world focused almost without blinking on the search for solutions to the pandemic, the negotiation has won in discretion, but if the positions fester and the agreement is shipwrecked, the distribution of blame could be much more sour due to the difficulty of explaining in the domestic sphere that adds fuel to the fire of the crisis at a time of collapse of the economies. That may also be an engine for setting discrepancies aside. The UK fared better in the first quarter with a 2% drop in GDP compared to 3.3% for the EU as a whole. But abandoned Boris Johnson’s initial approach of allowing group immunity to accept population seclusion as inevitable, and with the burden of that time wasted relative to its European partners, the second quarter is especially challenging for the UK.

In the absence of 45 days to expire the deadline given to London to request an extension, few would understand the failure, although measuring the real impact of the United Kingdom and the EU being related without a trade agreement can be complex, and lead to a war of figures between the culprits attributable to Brexit and the coronavirus. Before that dark scenario, hopes are now placed in the next negotiating round, to be held in two weeks. Few expected that a pact of this magnitude would not rush until the last minute to try to scratch as much as possible. But with Johnson bent on not extending the deadlines and the clock running, that game can be risky. “The consequences of Brexit are underestimated. They are not assumed by the British ”, advises Barnier.

