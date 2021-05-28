Brushing your teeth in 10 seconds, an innovation from a French company that could change our daily lives

As we see in the image, the toothbrush proposed by Y-Brush manages to adapt to all jaws and all teeth, so that children can use it from four years of ageAlthough the brand has also developed a specific model for young children, up to 12 years of age. In short, enough to ensure that everyone, young and old, gets quality brushing in all cases.

In addition, the results have been clinically validated by different in vitro and in vivo tests, something that undoubtedly should be highlighted. And it is that, as many dentists would affirm, “There is only one teeth”, which, in addition, must last a lifetime …