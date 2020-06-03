Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Joanna Vargas, prefer to brush their skin due to their amazing benefits

June 03, 20202: 50 AM

The body care is for the cosmetology industry the source of a billionaire business which offers to improve your appearance while emptying your pockets.

However, there are very low cost techniques and procedures that can offer extraordinary results. One of them is Dry brushing which consists of brushing the skin dry and that at the only cost of a brush will allow you to greatly improve its appearance.

Stars like Julianne Moore, Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Joanna Vargas, who have money to spare for expensive and sophisticated treatments, prefer brush your skin due to its amazing benefits.

Brush your skin produces the same exfoliation effect by removing dead cells while preserving the acid mantle, a natural barrier against bacterial, bacterial and fungal infections.

The technique is very simple. The first step to brush your skin is to have a soft bristle brush and rounded tips to avoid mistreating it. It is ideal to have two identical brushes to use both hands and to make the process faster.

For brush your skin When dry, it must be completely clean and free of creams or any other product. First, draw a line with the brush and make upward movements starting from the extremities.

It is recommended to start at the feet and go up until the legs are completely covered. Then follow the arms to go to the torso. Each line should be repeated three times. It is concluded with circular movements.

The last stage of brush your skin is the head. You can start with neck sideways to the jaw and repeat the process at the nape of the neck. On the face, the brush should be moved from the center of the face to the sides until it descends to the jaw.

