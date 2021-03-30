Brunson tames Holland – AS.com

Derek Brunson tamed Kevin Holland. The brilliant rise of the Californian was stopped by the veteran, who gave him a lesson on what he has to improve. There is talent, but takedown defense is poor and that was his grave. He fell clearly, by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-46 and 49-46), in the main event of UFC Las Vegas 22 and has to get back on track after a perfect 2020 (four victories in four fights).

The lawsuit, in addition to Brunson’s recital, will be remembered by an anecdote of the defeated. Holland was connected from the start by his opponent, who took him to the canvas and dominated him completely. You could see the way the fight could take, and you can see that the Californian too … because he asked the king for advice on that type of fight. Khabib, who is now officially a retired wrestler, was watching the fight alongside Dana White. He was in front of Holland’s corner and when he went towards her in the first minute of rest he yelled at her to give him some advice to stop the takedowns. Nurmagomedov laughed and told him to go on.

There was no advice and little he could do, although in the second round almost everything changes. CHe connected Brunson to the cage and had him really touched. There, the seniority was noticed. He knew how to slow down his rhythm, grabbed his leg and took him to the floor. The round eluded him, but he handcuffed him to the ground and put the fight to sleep. The three remaining rounds followed the same script. Holland hit hard in the striking, not as much as in the second act, but when Brunson wanted to take the fight to the floor and there the dominance was absolute. Holland was unable to get out of there and the fight got away from him.