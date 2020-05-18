One of the most important issues in America in the next transfer market does not lie in arrivals, but in the probable departures of the club. Renato Ibarra and Roger Martínez meet at the exit door, but one of the pillars of the team could also migrate in search of the European dream: Bruno Valdez.

To try to calm this strong rumor that flared up when he declared he had offers from the old continent, the footballer decided to put an ice on the situation and report that his renovation was practically done, so the Bruno Valdez in blue-cream he could have several more stories ahead; however, this new contractual link looks more to secure money in the event of a future sale.

Valdez’s contract was nearing completion, so any team in the world that wanted to use their services only had to convince them and in this way leave the America with the need to accept an amount below its real value Or wait for your legal bond to end and leave the club completely free.

Now with the peace of mind of having a practically signed extension, the club can keep in mind the amount expected for their transfer and that they are not caught by surprise, because of how the last departures of Edson Álvarez and Agustín Marchesín, that amount should have been approved before the contract was signed so that the player has the peace of mind that the moment any club in Europe puts that money on the table, his departure will not have any kind of obstacles.

He wants to go and fulfill his dream. Valid Remember Lainez and Edson renewed them and then later they left. The directive has to be listed https://t.co/vpkvqafCll – Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) May 16, 2020

This renovation, synonymous with tranquility, It is a sign of the excellent relationship that the board has with its players and the commitment that the club has to the professional development of its footballers.. America made a better player than Bruno ValdezHe put him in the foreground of Mexico and put the reflectors on him, in addition to granting him a fairly fair salary according to his excellent qualities, so the least Bruno could do was agree on an exit on good terms.

For the sake of his image and out of respect for the club where he already wore the captain’s badge, Bruno renewed without conflict and assured the club of a few million dollars for a probable departure, which would serve to sign a player with the same projection with which Valdez arrived in America in 2016. The best thing for the Eagles is that, if nobody pays a sum close to the agreed one, Miguel Herrera will be able to have one of the best central defenders in the league and grow a lag that already needed a new benchmark.

