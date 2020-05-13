The Paraguayan defender of America trusts that all the security measures will be taken to avoid contagions once the Mexican tournament is reactivated.

Yes, there is a natural fear …

Bruno Valdez, Paraguayan defense of America, acknowledged this Wednesday that there is a normal fear of Covid-19 pandemicbut he trusted that will take the necessary measures when activity is resumed in the Liga MX.

“Let’s say one is a little scared, but as I say, it is also taking care of yourself, doing everything that is said, washing hands, bathing, taking care of clothes, staying indoors, change, take care of yourself, among other things so as not to bring the virus with you, ”he said in an interview for ESPN.

He assured, however, that confident that a protocol will be applied that allow them feel more confident that they will not be under no risk.

“I imagine that when we return all the measures will be taken, the resources so that there is no inconvenience for us, for the people who support us, ”he added.

The guaraní defender He explained that he had to go outside, but always with the necessary measures to avoid some type of sanitary complication.

“It was my son’s turn to go to his mandatory consultation, we informed ourselves well, we spoke with the doctors of the club to see how to be clean and to return to the house. We take all measures as advised “he sentenced.

