Bruno Tarimo: “I will not stop until I am world champion”

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

A few weeks ago, we presented the Tanzanian at ESPABOX Bruno Tarimo, a somewhat exotic promise for the Spanish fan, due to its remoteness.

At 25 years old and with a professional resume of 25-2-2, 5 KOs, on the 21st of this month he will face the very tough Australian Kye MacKenzie (21-2, 17 KO) in the most difficult test of his career as a fighter. We have been able to contact him and, in full preparation, he has told us a little about his career and his life.

-Hi Bruno. A pleasure to have you with us. To begin with, you started boxing when you were very young. Could you share your first experiences in this sport, your beginnings?

-Hello, nice to meet you. Well, I started boxing because I saw Mike Tyson on television, I thought that what I was watching was something that I could be able to do, and thus give my family a better future.

-Why do you go to rented boxing so early instead of trying to be, for example, in the Olympics?

-Yes, I became a professional very soon so that, as I was saying, I could earn money for my family. In Tanzania there is no great system when it comes to amateur boxing, and it does not have financial support either.

-Your first fights, more than twenty, were in Tanzania. We hardly have any information about boxing in your country, what is it like to be a professional fighter in Tanzania?

-It’s complicated, for a long time I was training on my own, with my own means. I don’t think I had too much skill back then, just infinite determination and the sheer desire for a better life.

-And then, between 2017 and 2018, you start fighting regularly in Australia. Why?

-They offered me a match in Australia, I won the WBA Oceania title and then they proposed a rematch. I lost that fight, but my life changed, because Tony Tolj, my manager, gave me the opportunity. He is a great man who has changed the life of my family, because he saw something in me and already made me stay in Australia. I really appreciate it to him and Dragon Fire, the promoter.

-You have been undefeated in your last five fights, all of them against opponents with a positive record and, almost all, with a lot of experience: 26-0, 34-3, 21-2, etc. Are you in the best moment of your career?

-I’m in the best shape of my career, yes, and I keep improving every day in the gym. I feel lucky to be able to work with Andrew and Jason Moloney, Luke Boyd and Ty Payne.

-In 2019 you traveled to Serbia and won the IBF International title, which you still have. How was that experience?

-It was amazing, a great experience. Nobody gave a penny for me except my boss; Tony is of Croatian descent and had promised him that he would not lose to a Serb.

Bruno Tarimo in Serbia

-In two weeks, you fight Kye MacKenzie, another experienced boxer. How are training going and how do you see your chances of winning?

-The camp is going perfect, very good in every way. I’ve done everything I can to have the best chance of winning, then from there …

-If you beat MacKenzie, and given that you are ranked in the top 15 in the world for two agencies, what are your plans for the rest of 2021, the near future?

-My plan would be to go down to super bantamweight, but there aren’t many fighters at that weight in Australia, and we can’t bring in foreign fighters right now.

-Who would you like to fight?

-I want to box against the best, I want the champions: anyone, wherever and whenever.

-What can you against us about Bruno Tarimo as a person, apart from boxing?

-I am a very religious person, I pray a lot before and after each fight. Thank God I have a better life and am already planning to bring my wife and children to Australia; I have not seen them for more than two years due to circumstances and the coronavirus pandemic, but I never give up.

Tarimo against Nathaniel May, in December 2019

-Finally, we let you close the interview with a message on ESPABOX for the Spanish fans, who will probably get to know you now.

-They call me Terminator, I will not stop until I complete my mission, and that is none other than to become a new world champion. Thank you very much for all the support provided.

Thanks to you, good luck.