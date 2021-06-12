Bruno Tarimo advances to world number 6 and approaches the title

Press release

Photo: No Limit Promotions

Bruno “The Terminator” Tarimo (26-2-2, 5 KO) is aiming for the world championship. Tarimo is a survivor of the darkest in the jungles of Tanzania, taking part in battles from bantamweight to super featherweight and will do whatever it takes to fulfill his life’s mission of achieving a world title.

Tarimo has sacrificed everything by moving to Australia in 2018, leaving his wife and children behind to give them a good life, and has not been able to visit them in almost two years due to Australian government restrictions: “It’s very hard, I think of my family every day, but I am also improving, I do everything for them and I know that thanks to boxing I will be able to offer them a good future. Both my boss Tony Tolj and my Australian family have given me all the support they can. I also feel lucky to have Tony Nobbs and Benji Dimiotroski on my team and to be able to train with Andrew and Jason Moloney.

Very religious, Tarimo reads the Bible before each fight and fights between his prayers. These seem to have had a response, as the IBF has ranked The Terminator at number 6 on its super featherweight charts; With the title currently vacant and former champion JoJo Diaz moving up to lightweight, fate looks like it will offer Tarimo a world elimination sooner rather than later. About this, he points out that “I am very happy. I know “The Boss” Tony Tolj never sleeps working for me and my family, and I’m already number six in the world. I won’t stop until I’m champion, that’s why they call me the Terminator. Whoever wins that vacant title: I won’t stop until I’m done with you and change the future of my family.

Editor’s note: Recently, we were able to speak with Tarimo at ESPABOX.