Bruno Newman to the rescue of the jiribilla

An inveterate collector since he was ten years old, of stamps, coins, stones and, later, of the 160 thousand pieces that make up the collection of the Museum of the Object of the Object (MODO), the Mexican communicator Bruno Newman also collects words and phrases with “spark” and “jiribilla”.

He began to pay attention to these mischievous expressions, “in which eroticism, wit and mockery coexist”, more than 20 years ago; He wrote them down in a notebook, detailed in an interview, and the people who learned about this record of disused sayings were contributing with examples until they gathered more

of 2 thousand.

Today, this linguistic wealth is part of the book Las de endenantes (La Gunilla Editores), which he published with a foreword by Pablo Boullosa. “With the invasion that we have of words in English, due to our dangerous closeness to the Americans, it is important to reassess this legacy, not let it be lost,” he says.

From delirious phrases such as “The chirrión was turned over by the stick”, “to give him what is mole de olla” or “look for noise in the pork rind” to “because of that of not getting stunned”, “he took out the patch” or “your grandmother en bicicleta ”, the volume contributes to the meaning of these expressions in alphabetical order and illustrated by Gonzalo Tassier.

They are phrases inherited from grandparents, which you cannot find in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy. I am not a researcher of the language, less a philologist, but someone fascinated with the creativity of the Mexican. My intention is that they do not get lost ”, he adds.

The graduate of the Universidad Iberoamericana says that this compilation is just “a small sample of that popular lexicon that has evolved, like so many other things in our society.”

It highlights that, at the end of the book, they have left some blank pages for readers to add phrases or words used for years that they have known, to complement a second volume.

Pablo Boullosa acknowledges that these “naughty and risky” expressions relieve tension in conversation and relationships between people. “The world becomes sweeter, softer, and friendlier when we speak to each other with stimulating, mutually shared metaphors.

And he points out that Tassier’s illustrations “show with humor and wisdom the stretch that mediates between the literal and the figurative sense.”

Newman anticipates that the next book that he will publish in La Gunilla is called Early Absence, which will document the tradition of making paintings and photographs of children when they died, surrounded by their family.

