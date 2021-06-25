Bruno Mars Net Worth – How Much Money Does Bruno Mars Make?

How rich do you think Bruno Mars is? Cool, cool, cool, take the number floating around in your brain and double it. Aaaand now double it again. Honestly, you’re probably still aiming too low, because Bruno isn’t just rich, he is RICH. Like, pretty sure these lyrics to “Billionaire” are just a few more successful tours away from coming true:

I wanna be a billionaire so f * cking bad

Buy all of the things I never had

I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine

Smiling next to Oprah and the Queen

Oh every time I close my eyes, I see my name in shining lights

Yeah a different city every night, oh I swear, the world better prepare for when I’m a billionaire

While we’re busy preparing for that ^ eventuality, let’s go ahead and dive into Bruno’s pool of money — from his digital single sales, to his massive tour earnings (note: he doesn’t have to give his manager a cut ’cause he doesn’t have a manager!), to his multimillion-dollar estate in a twice-gated community. Here’s our investigation on Bruno Mars’ net worth.

His Tour Earnings Are Actually Wild

Bruno can’t stop, won’t stop, touring and he’s been earning millions along the way. Let’s see, 2013’s Moonshine Jungle Tour earned $ 156.4 million, 2017’s 24k Magic Tour earned $ 367.7 million, and his 2016 residency in Las Vegas? A casual $ 29 million. Obviously, Bruno doesn’t get to keep all that $$ due to overhead costs, but still. This is more than impressive.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

He’s Earned 69.5 Million in Digital Singles

In other words, tons of people have downloaded his music and it’s paid off big-time.

He Took Home $ 51.5 Million in 2019 Alone

At least, according to Forbes, which ranked Bruno # 54 on its list of the highest-earning celebs of the year. Literally, Kylie. Jenner. Whomst?

Giphy

^ Pretend that sign says # 54, thx.

And in 2018, He Was # 4 on Forbes’ List of Top-Earning Celebs

Forbes said Bruno earned $ 100 million between 2017 and 2018 thanks to his months-long 24k Magic Tour. And get this, because Bruno doesn’t have a manager, he doesn’t have to hand over 20 percent of his earnings, a setup Forbes estimates saved him $ 10 million in 2018 alone. Damn. Smart move.

Bruno Owns an “Estate” Worth $ 6.5 Million

It’s in a twice-gated community (because why stop at just one mere gate?), And includes a wine cellar, steam baths, saunas — yes, saunas plural — an infinity pool, a family room with its own bar so you never have to leave the house, plus a children’s wing, and a whole entire playground. Also, George Clooney lives nearby. Say it with me: I want to go to there.

Giphy

He’s Super Generous with His Money

Bruno’s biggest donations were in 2017 — when he and Live Nation donated $ 1 million to help the victims of the Flint water crisis — and in 2020, when he donated $ 1 million to MGM employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Love to see it!

So, What’s Bruno Mars’ Total Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, that’d be $ 175 million, a figure we can all agree is very well deserved. Expect this number to skyrocket now that it’s getting safer for artists to tour again, and also? Just wanna go ahead and mention that Bruno’s Forbes dream came true:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aww! Happy for him. Seriously.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io