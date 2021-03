Several celebrities will be part of the 2021 Grammys this Sunday, where the best of music in the past year will be awarded, according to the criteria of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States. Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, among others, have been announced by the Academy as part of the evening’s show. For his part, singer Bruno Mars makes a request to the Grammys to let him sing on the big night of the awards.