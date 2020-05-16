Palmeiras has adopted a posture that has been highly praised in the sports world for the way it has been dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic. If, on the one hand, the training has been carried out over the internet, with the monitoring of the technical commission, outside the four lines, alviverde chose not to dismiss any employee.

The club announced, at the end of April, a wage adjustment agreement with a 25% reduction in salaries registered in the May and June portfolio, and the image rights of April and May in installments until June 2021. In addition, the alviverde suspended contracts for 30 days, renewable for another 30, to avoid layoffs of employees.

In a live held this Friday afternoon, midfielder Bruno Henrique commented that the players reached an agreement with the board very quickly and that there was not even discussion about it.- Since when we went on vacation, we have been talking a lot. Palmeiras always cared for taking care of everyone, especially at that moment, we have to worry about everyone, everyone is important. We always had that thought, especially Galiotte. Our intention is to make everyone well – he started.

The player’s statement follows the same line as the 7 Dudu shirt. In an interview with TV Bandeirantes, the midfielder said that the players’ wish was that no employee should be fired, especially those who earn R $ 1500, R $ 2 thousand. Bruno Henrique agrees.

– Everyone in some way is suffering a lot, but it is difficult to see people losing jobs, several employees who depend on their salary, so you have to have an understanding, it was a very quick thing, without any discussion, to reach an agreement to be able shield all employees at that moment, so that they are very well. Galiotte, a very nice posture, together with all the athletes, coaching staff and directors, of going through this situation without anyone losing their job – he concluded.

