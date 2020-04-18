Forward bought 310 basic baskets that were distributed in the Concórdia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte

The striker Bruno Henrique donated 5 tons of food in the Concórdia neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, where he was born and grew up. The distribution of 310 basic baskets purchased by the Flamengo striker took place over three days.

The player, however, did not participate directly in the delivery of food in the capital of Minas Gerais because he was at his residence in Rio, where he complies with the rules of social isolation. Thus, the action was carried out by family, friends and employees of Bruno Henrique’s company, BH27.

Bruno Henrique donated basic food baskets to families in the neighborhood where he was born

Photo: Playback / Estadão

“Five tons of food delivered to my favela. I was unable to be present to help make these deliveries because I am in Rio. I leave my thanks to my father, my brother, BH27 and DR3 Sports with my friends and members of the BH27 for this action over these three days, leaving their homes in this difficult pandemic situation to be able to help those in need.

Thank you very much, may God bless each of you. Gratitude for making the residents of Concórdia happy, “published Bruno Henrique on his Instagram profile.

Last Thursday, Flamengo joined the other 39 clubs competing in the first two divisions of national football and extended the vacations of its squad and coaching staff by ten days. Thus, they will only return to work in May.

The balance presented this Saturday by the Ministry of Health points 2,347 deaths by covid-19 in Brazil.

