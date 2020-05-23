Actor Bruno Gagliasso revealed that the woman, Giovanna Ewbank, had healthy wishes in the pregnancy of the couple’s third child, Zyan. ‘I say,’ you want something delicious’. She is also craving juice, any juice. There is juice and peas every day, ‘said the actor in a live chat with Fabio Porchat this Friday (22).

Bruno Gagliasso told more about the woman’s pregnancy routine, Giovanna Ewbank, in a live chat with Fabio Porchat. Waiting for her third child, Zyan, the artist presented healthy wishes. “Giovanna is craving for peas. I say, ‘you are craving for something delicious’. She is also craving for juice, any juice. Every day there is juice and peas. Even more now [na quarentena], I say, ‘I am not going to the street. I won’t find peas anywhere at night, “said the actor, father of Bless, 5, and Títi, 6 – whose growth impressed celebrities in a photo this week.

Titi opined on the appearance of the new brother

Gagliasso still

reaffirmed the desire for a fourth heir. “I want one more. I ask for it, but I don’t think it will happen,” said the actor. According to him, the partner is in the “most beautiful phase of life”. “Her skin is fine, she is happy,” he said. Excited by the arrival of her little brother, the couple’s first-born son has already talked about the baby’s appearance. “She says, ‘Dad, I’m sure it’s going to be your face,'” said the artist.

Giovanna practices exercises in moderation

In a recent interview, youtuber explained giving preference

smoother exercises in the last trimester of pregnancy. “I have been able to exercise a little, walking and meditating in the garden. This time for me is fundamental: time to stop, breathe, think,” said Giovanna. “The belly took a while to appear and it was only now, close to the 27th week, that I started to feel the baby move. It took a while! And it makes a difference, right? It is very tasty. that I would have this love for my new body “, he pondered.

Sthefany Brito reports side effects of her 1st pregnancy

Another famous that will see the family grow soon is

Sthefany Brito. The “RecordTV” actress is expecting her first child with Igor Raschkovsky, not planned by the couple. “I was very sleepy, which for me was also not such an abnormal symptom, since I was waking up early every day to record and I confess that I was always very lazy”, admitted the sister of

Kayky Brito. Already noticing

changes in her looks due to the growth of the belly, she pointed out some side effects that she realizes in herself: “Nausea, sleep, more nausea, sore chest, hunger, very hungry, nausea and more sleep”. Sthefany also reflected on the fact that she was pregnant in the pandemic. “In the midst of this moment of so much insecurity, the only certainty I have is growing within me!”, He said.

(By Marilise Gomes)

