He left Switzerland to confine himself to his Bordeaux home. Bruno Fiévet, in love with the Girondins, does not give up his desire to buy the club from Bordeaux, despite the current economic crisis. “We had sent a letter of interest to King Street, with a pole of investors who were ready to follow us in the event of a positive response,” he confides to RMC Sport. The crisis stopped everything a little, in the discussions with our investors. This is the status quo now. We always have this interest to go ahead and bring together people capable of joining us in this project. We continue to work, without really knowing where we are going ” .

According to our information, King Street is still not a seller at the moment, although we do not know what impact the crisis will have on the American investment fund. No response was made to Bruno Fiévet’s letter of interest. “There is uncertainty. It is still a project under construction, in reflection and it will be the case as long as there is no return from King Street,” continues the 51-year-old businessman. We are only hypothetical at the moment. “

A financial portfolio that does not seem thick enough

Bruno Fiévet and his investors still have a financial envelope of 180 million euros. “60 to 70 million come from our portfolio of investors, he analyzes. 15-20 million local entrepreneurs in the Bordeaux region and two credits, which we will have to see if the banks will continue to follow us at the same rates after the crisis. ” A mattress that does not appear thick enough to mop up the structural deficit of 25 million last year and which could amount to around 40 million without the payment of TV rights at the end of the season.

“These 180 million are not going to go into the purchase of the club, specifies Bruno Fiévet. For me today, the Girondins, it is not worth much. If we take over the club, it will have to be done, even if I don “dislike this word,” cleaning “to bring the payroll to a correct level. Today, it is not only Bruno Fiévet who would not have the backs strong enough to take over the club”. An operation to clean up the accounts that Stéphane Martin had undertaken before the sale to GACP, and that Frédéric Longuépée, since the takeover of the club by King Street, has been trying to continue since GACP’s XXL expenses.

“I’m not back from King Street, there is no point in getting excited”

“The most viable model in Europe today is Germany, details the entrepreneur who has several clients in the soccer world. There, the wage bill represents 51% of the budget. In France, we is more around 70%. We have to limit this payroll. For that, we need fewer professional players and more young people from the training center. If we can reduce this payroll, nothing prevents you from having stars. I find that Laurent Koscielny, Benoit Costil, Pablo or targeting Olivier Giroud, these are very good ideas. But you need four players like that. Not eleven with salaries of 110,000 or 140,000 euros per month “.

A degreasing campaign was started last summer and continued this winter. But it is difficult to apply when the players do not want to leave the club. “We could work on a bonus system, he argues. Today, the players come with a big salary. But we could put bonuses on target, as is done in big companies. low, but with very big bonuses “.

Like many investors or owners, Bruno Fiévet is sailing by sight but clings to his desire to take over the Girondins: “Today, I am very calm. I have no return from King Street, so that doesn’t There is no point in getting excited. The crisis can upset many things with our investors who come from several different countries. They will position themselves in relation to their losses. We will have to go around the table later. But this period can also open up opportunities for us. ” According to our information, Bruno Fiévet is not the only one to be interested in Bordeaux. Some investment funds are watching the evolution of the Girondin club closely.