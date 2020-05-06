The mayor of São Paulo, Bruno Covas (PSDB), ordered the suspension of traffic blocks on avenues in the capital of São Paulo. The measure has already started to take effect as of this Wednesday, 6. Assembled by the city hall with the objective of raising the rates of social isolation – which are still below the index predicted by the authorities -, the interdictions suffered harsh criticism and are the target of a civil investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to “ascertain the urban reflexes”.

The blockages led São Paulo to record congestion and slowdowns. The MP’s inquiry considered that the measure “ended up causing congestion and undesirable difficulties for circulation in general”, including ambulances and health professionals.

The measure established by the city hall only lasted two days. In the second, the blockade was valid for four major avenues, one in each region of the city. In the south zone, the interdiction was at the intersection of Avenidas Moreira Guimarães and Miruna. On the west side, between Avenida Francisco Morato and Rua Sapetuba. In the north of São Paulo, at the intersection of Avenidas Santos Dumont and the State. Finally, in the east, the block is between Radial Leste and Rua Pinhalzinho. The interdictions, which were initially carried out only during peak morning hours, from 7 am to 9 am, released only one lane on four high-traffic avenues.

This Tuesday, the blockade was total, with release only for public transportation, ambulances and vehicles of health professionals. The Traffic Engineering Company (CET) also installed three more blocking points, at Avenida Engenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, Avenida Santa Catarina and Avenida Peri Ronchetti.

The blocks were designed to purposely create discomfort for the driver, who in the face of traffic can choose to stay at home. Even so, according to data from the state government, the rate of social isolation in the capital was 48% on the first day of the measure.

