MEXICO CITY (AP) – Among memories of Shakespeare and Haruki Murakami, Bruno Bichir reflects on the coronavirus pandemic and the behavior of humanity once it is overcome.

“We are going to make a serious mistake if we get out of this, that we will get out, and return to the same thing,” said the Mexican actor in a recent interview from his home in Los Angeles. “If we return to normality it will have been the great mistake of this era; It is a great opportunity to change many things. “

Bichir spoke via Skype with The Associated Press about the Friday premiere of the film “The Quarry”, in which he has a small role. He did not specify what should change, but noted that returning to stadiums and theaters will not be the same, nor will social dynamics, in addition to the pressing uphill challenge facing the economy.

In the midst of his quarantine, he mentioned Murakami’s “Chronicle of the Bird that Winds the World” as a recommended reading for this season.

“There is a passage in the novel where the character is at the bottom of a well and sees the light up there,” he said. “The teaching of that passage is that you have to go to the well, you have to be isolated, go to the bottom of one without the possibility of leaving, to be able to reflect and understand something.”

The actor, whose credits include the Mexican films “The Alley of Miracles” and “The Hook” and Netflix’s “Narcos” series, is a man who has the theater in his DNA (like his brothers Demián and Odiseo and his father, Alexander).

“We live on physical contact,” he said. “Yes we are very distressed, but Shakespeare, who I love and admire, lived in several quarantines, in various plagues and survived, and the theater survived and here we are … I am sure we will survive. Now how will we survive? That is the big question”.

In “The Quarry”, available on Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango Now, Google Play, Microsoft and Vudu, Bichir has a small but forceful role.

“It is a kind of internal ‘road picture’, it is a personal apocalypse experienced by the protagonist and I think that, on balance, it is fascinating that it is a thriller to catch the viewer because it is exactly what happened to all of us. that we read the script at the beginning, ”he said.

The film, spoken in English, is the debut film by American director Scott Teems and follows a fugitive (played by Shea Whigham) who travels to a small rural desert town where he poses as a religious man he killed (Bichir). Local people enjoy the fugitive’s sermons believing in his faith, but the local police chief (Michael Shannon) suspects him. The fugitive faces, in addition to justice, his own charges of conscience.

“It is a movie of redemption, it is a movie of crime and punishment,” said Bichir, who has an intense scene with Whigham. He said that the actor asked him to focus on the internal debate of his characters: “He proposed, ‘Let’s not use tools, let’s be as honest as we can with these characters, let’s abandon ourselves to the characters.’ And I think it was worth it because we went deeper, we went deep. ”

The film is based on the novel of the same name by South African Damon Galgut. Teems asked Bichir not to read it, since the adaptation had been very free, but the actor is now curious to do it in quarantine.

“I never had so many things to do as now that I have nothing to do,” said the actor. “I have a late desk job, I have about five books that I have to read, I have interviews, essays of people that I want to meet and unravel, I have a lot to write, that I don’t have time.