Bruno Barreiro to face Carollo for Miami Commission – Telemundo Miami (51)

After six years as a State Representative and nearly 20 years as Miami-Dade Commissioner, Bruno Barreiro says he is ready for his next political challenge trying to replace Joe Carollo on the Miami Commission.

We exclusively captured the moment when Bruno Barreiro made his candidacy for the official Miami Commission, by delivering the required documents to the city secretary

“District 3 needs representation with experience and a track record of fact,” Barreiro said.

The former Miami-Dade commissioner for nearly two decades who represented District 3 as part of the county’s 5th district says he is better suited to represent it in the city.

“It is extremely important to work with different teams, with different branches of government, the state and federal government, and I bring that to the voters,” Barreiro said.

In last November’s elections, Barreiro suffered a defeat against Democrat Nick Durán when he again ran for the state House of Representatives. And previously, his wife tried to replace him on the Miami Dade Commission, but lost at the polls to Eileen Higgins.

He is confident that this time he will achieve victory. We definitely have to have a positive attitude if we are to represent our neighborhoods and it is not a matter of whim. This takes family time.

Political analysts say they are not surprised to see a known name in this contest

Mike Hernandez, Telemundo 51 political analyst:

“I didn’t think Barreiro was going to retire for long.”

Commissioner Joe Carollo did not respond to our requests for an interview. In the past, he has said he is very confident about his re-election. His term as Miami commissioner has seen several conflicts including some with former allies and an effort to overturn him that has stalled in the courts while he has always targeted his work on behalf of the district.

Barreiro is the first to qualify as a candidate in this race. The elections will be in November of this year.