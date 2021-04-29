Bruno and Cavani set fire to Rome

04/29/2021

The Manchester United is licensed to continue dreaming of a title this, and it is thanks to Bruno Fernandes and Cavani. Between them they added four goals and five assists to abuse a Rome that did the most difficult, come back in the first half, but sank at the restart.

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred (Matic, M.83); Pogba, Bruno Fernandes (Mata, M.89), Rashford (Greenwood, M.76); Cavani.

AS Roma

Pau López (Mirante, M.28); Smalling, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdrop, Diawara, Veretout (Villar, M.5), Spinazzola (Bruno Peres, M.37); Pellegrini, Dzeko, Mkhitaryan.

Goals

1-0 M.9 Bruno Fernandes; 1-1 M.15 Pellegrini; 1-2 M.34 Dzeko; 2-2 M.48 Cavani; 3-2 M.64 Cavani; 4-2 M.71 Bruno Fernandes; 5-2 M.75 Pogba; 6-2 M.86 Greenwood.

Referee

Carlos Del Cerro Grande. TA: Pogba (M.51) / Villar (M.50), Smalling (M.61).

The Italians came to rest ahead on the scoreboard, but in the second half they were overwhelmed. In part, perhaps, because they lost three troops to injury: Pau López, Veretout and Spinazzola they had to be replaced before intermission. If this left some doubts in the Fonseca box, the Bruno-Cavani duo did not hesitate to delve into the wound.

The Mancunian stars announced their presence in the nine minutes with the goal that opened the can: a pass from the Uruguayan pen, soft vaseline from the Portuguese. Everything was going smoothly for Solskjaer, until his defense appeared. First Pogba committed a penalty per hand. Pellegrini converted the maximum penalty. The Romanista captain would take advantage of another setback in the rear to serve the 1-2 to Dzeko.

The result was as surprising as the Italian sinking after the break. Bruno returned the favor to Cavani to tie, and the Uruguayan caught a meta Mirante error to go back in 15 minutes. The final stretch was an avalanche from United, which crushed Roma at their mercy.

Smalling, back in his old stadium, he confirmed his horrible performance by committing a penalty on Cavani. The foul is highly debatable, but the Englishman came out in the photo with several goals. Bruno did not forgive. In the final stretch, the two artists served two more assists so that Pogba and Greenwood they will kill the semifinal. Rome burned, and United are already in the final in Poland.