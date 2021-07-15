Brunette; it is difficult to reach consensus: Monreal

MEXICO CITY.

The president of the Senate Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, announced that there will be no extraordinary session in the Senate to process the appointments sent by the federal Executive on Tuesday, as the ratification of Arturo Herrera as a member of the Bank’s Governing Board of Mexico will go to the Permanent Commission and the appointment in Public Function will wait until September.

At a press conference, Ricardo Monreal admitted that in this closing of the LXIV Legislature “it is more difficult to achieve consensus and obtain qualified majorities. I accept it. In this final part of the Legislature, the electoral process isolated us and separated us further; However, in the Senate I have always considered that there is more wisdom from its leaders and coordinators and we are going to find what is best for Mexico.

“We do battle more, but they are not impossible tasks. We must apply ourselves with greater talent and greater tolerance to this process of seeking consensus, ”he said.

Monreal Ávila clarified that “no extraordinary period is planned, because only the Civil Service would correspond and I believe that the person in charge could stay until September or, where appropriate, if it is very urgent, summon an extraordinary period, but we will look for solutions ”.

On Tuesday, the federal Executive sent to the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union the appointment of Rogelio Ramírez de la O as the new Secretary of the Treasury, which by constitutional provision must be processed exclusively by the Chamber of Deputies.

The reception of the proposal for Roberto Salcedo Aquino to become the next secretary of the Public Function was also made official, which also by constitutional provision can only be processed by the full Senate of the Republic.

And he delivered the proposal for Arturo Herrera to become a member of the Governing Board of the Bank of Mexico, whose ratification corresponds to the Senate, but in his recess periods, such as the current one, the Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union can process it .

The Chamber of Deputies prepares an extraordinary session to specify the violation of deputies Mauricio Toledo and Saúl Huerta and agreements are already being worked out to include the ratification process of Ramírez de la O.

Since the Presidency of the Republic announced the appointment of Roberto Salcedo, the opposition in the Senate announced that it will not approve an extraordinary, because it is sure that Morena will try to introduce other issues that were not approved, regardless of the violation of the law. announcement.