It is very likely that Carlos Sainz will be signed by Ferrari

Martin Brundle, a former Formula 1 driver and current British television commentator, insists on placing Fernando Alonso in Renault in 2021. The Briton thinks that it is very likely that if the signing of Daniel Ricciardo by McLaren is confirmed, the Spaniard will return to the Formula 1 to fill the seat vacated by the Australian.

It seemed surreal when Brundle mentioned this possibility in December last year. Now, with the movement that the end of the relationship between Vettel and Ferrari can generate, the former driver insists that it is likely that we will see Fernando Alonso at Renault in 2021.

Brundle, who drove for Tyrrell, Williams, Benetton, McLaren and Jordan among other teams, supports the signing of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari and thinks that the place of the Spanish will be filled by Daniel Ricciardo. This is very likely to happen, as the Australian is also in advanced negotiations with those from Woking. To these certainties, Martin adds his own bet: Fernando will occupy the empty seat left by Daniel.

“I see a situation where Sainz will go to Ferrari; Ricciardo, to McLaren, and that leaves a seat in Renault that would probably be for Alonso. The Renault seat, if I am right about Ricciardo going to McLaren, is a seat in a manufacturer and that may seem attractive to Vettel, “Brundle says in statements to Sky F1.

“I think they are more likely to opt for Sainz. We are in a strange time when the drivers’ contracts are coming to an end and the teams have to make future decisions without having the season as an indication. They work blindly in this moment, “reflects Brundle.

The former F1 driver believes this is a perfect opportunity for Sainz to demonstrate his skills with a car in front, a possibility that the sport had not yet offered him.

“This gives an advantage to several drivers who are young but who already have experience. The new ones have not had an opportunity to demonstrate their value as the Leclerc or Verstappen of the future,” says Brundle to finish.

