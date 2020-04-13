In the 2014 season, Ricciardo bested Vettel at Red Bull

The British ex-pilot believes that ‘Seb’ could force his departure

The former driver and commentator of Formula 1, Martin Brundle, has hinted that Sebastian Vettel could be won by Daniel Ricciardo in 2014 to force his departure from Red Bull and thus be able to stop at Scuderia Ferrari for the 2015 season.

The Briton still does not understand the low performance of the German four-time champion in that season with the Australian pilot as a teammate, which ended with the departure of ‘Seb’ towards the formation of Maranello.

One of the keys may have been the move to the hybrid power unit, but what puzzles Brundle is that Vettel performed perfectly in his first year with Ferrari. Hence the insinuation about a possible deliberate “slump”. Contract clauses also play a role.

“I never understood Sebastian’s awful season when Ricciardo arrived. He maintained that he hated hybrid cars, but when he arrived at Ferrari he was immediately on the beat,” Brundle said, speaking to F1 Racing magazine.

“I have always wondered if he was slow in 2014 because he needed to activate his Red Bull exit clause. Be that as it may, he had to leave because with another year like that with Ricciardo his value would have been reduced to almost nothing,” added the Briton. In conclusion.

It should be remembered that Brundle went on to assure last year that Vettel had lost his mind and, recently, placed Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo in the orbit of Scuderia Ferrari as possible candidates to replace the German.

But he is not the only one who has come out to throw a ‘cape’ on Sebastian in this uncertain time. Bernie Ecclestone has stated that he is an underrated driver and, on the contrary, is convinced that Lewis Hamilton has accumulated so many successes because he has always had the best car.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.