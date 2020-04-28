Remember that the plan published by F1 is not final

Liberty Media depends on global coronavirus situation

Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle is pleased that Formula 1 has released a tentative schedule for the 2020 season, although under circumstances the Liberty Media plan may be modified at any time.

Formula 1 published yesterday a provisional calendar that would start on July 5 with the Austrian Grand Prix and a European season to continue with Eurasia, Asia, America and finish in the Persian Gulf. The new program would have between 15 and 18 races. Everyone is aware that the program can change because they depend on the spread of the coronavirus, but Martin Brundle believes that Liberty Media did well in sharing its roadmap, even if it is not final.

“We had to have a plan B and put this show back on track. Even though we understand that in the circumstances we live in there could be a plan C and even a plan D, we had to have something to aspire to,” Brundle says in Sky F1. .

Brundle, an F1 driver in the 1980s and 1990s, approves the start in Austria, as this country is one of the first to have lifted restrictions and one of the least hit in Europe by the coronavirus.

“I think starting in Austria makes sense. A place where there may be more control because Red Bull owns that circuit,” he adds.

“A smaller country, a smaller government to contend with because the hoops we have to go through and the logistics we have to work through before putting Formula 1 on track are quite significant and challenging, so F1 has done what Right, he came out and said, ‘Let’s get going and use this as a template,’ “Brundle says to finish.

