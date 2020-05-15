Brundle hopes Fernando will apply to return

Which driver Renault achieves will depend on the money that can be spent, Brundle warns.

The free seat that Ricciardo will leave at Renault in 2021 is the new attraction of the ‘silly season’. Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have been related to this flyer in the last hours. Martin Brunde, a former Formula 1 driver, thinks that the Spaniard will present his candidacy without a doubt, as he believes he is dying to return to the premier class.

Formula 1 wants Alonso’s return, but does Fernando want to return? As we pointed out yesterday, the Asturian is very aware of the evolution of the market and that studying Renault as one of the possibilities makes more sense than it seems. Martin Brundle, who already linked the Spanish with the rhombus brand last year, thinks that the two-time champion is dying to return.

According to the former driver, whether Renault opts for Alonso or Vettel will depend on how much they want to spend and the consequences that the covid-19 causes in the team.

“I think Alonso is dying to return to Formula 1 and will present his candidacy to someone. Could there be a new stage in Renault for him? If I had to bet my money, I think Renault may be Sebastian’s swan song “But we don’t know, it still has great speed. It depends on how much money Renault has to spend and how Formula 1 is after these difficult times,” says Brundle in Sky F1.

Anyway, Brundle does not see logical that the occupants of so many 2021 flyers have been announced so soon and warns of the dangers that some pilots change their attitudes due to the fact that they are going to leave their teams after this year.

“It is rare that we announce so many 2021 drivers without having started the 2020 season yet. There is still a lot of competition from the drivers in their current teams. Can you imagine how many team orders Vettel will respect this year? They were no longer interested in the year past and now he is going to leave the team, “adds the former Formula 1 driver to finish.

