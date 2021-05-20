Bruna Vilamala: "For me playing here is already a dream"

Bruna Vilamala continues to be sweet in the face of goal and scored again, a double, in the bulky victory of FC Barcelona against Athletic Club in the Primera Iberdrola. It was a “cheat” match after becoming queens of Europe, but Lluís Cortés’s team achieved a great result (8-0).

“We make a very good assessment of the game. It could be a cheating match, but we have been in control and the ball has entered. The five goals in the first half have given us a lot of peace of mind. In the second, we managed to maintain possession, “said the young player from Borgonyà.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

At just 18, Bruna is living “a dream”, although he “tries his best” to improve. “As long as I continue to have this luck, I will continue to score goals,” he said about his spectacular streak. Almost every time he plays, he sees goal.

Finally, and before the great celebration that the club had prepared, he assured that “the fans deserved to give them the League and the Champions League in a year as complicated as this. What better way to go for the treble?”