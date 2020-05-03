Bruna Marquezine shared a bikini photo on her Instagram Stories this Saturday (2). With a model with structured top and hang gliding panties, the actress appears in the sun. Quickly, the fan club profiles of the famous woman shared the click and praised the artist’s physical form. ‘May God always bless this little body’, wrote one of them about Bruna

Bruna Marquezine does virtual workouts in quarantine

Due to social isolation due to Covid-19 – a disease contracted by more than 92 thousand Brazilians – Bruna Marquezine has been doing her training at home with instructions from the personal Chico Salgado. On her Instagram, she has shown the exercises and looks used during physical activities, and this week shared with her followers the recipe for her pre-workout shake. “Here are all my ingredients. I’m going to use a strawberry protein and I’m going to beat with frozen strawberries, blueberries, oats, powdered coconut milk and ultra concentrated coconut oil. I’m going to beat this with about 150 ml of water” , explained the actress.

Actress reacts to controversial use of ‘Noronhe-se’ meme adaptation. Understand!

On Twitter, Bruna Marquezine reacted when she saw the caption of a blogger’s photo with reference to the phrase she used in Fernando de Noronha, which became a meme. “Take care. Covid. Quarantine,” she wrote to influence. The term “Covid-se” reached the Trending Topics of the microblog and caught the attention of the actress. “Ah ready,” she wrote, who used the social network to deny influence on Babu Santana’s elimination from the “BBB20”.

ah ready – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

May 2, 2020

Bruna Marquezine praises Manu Gavassi after ‘BBB20’: ‘Proud’

After the final of “Big Brother Brasil”, from which Manu Gavassi came in third place, Bruna Marquezine talked to her friend live on “Rede BBB” and declared her feeling. “We were very proud of you. We love you very much, it was beautiful to see your participation, beautiful to see you giving yourself body and soul. We gave yourself body and soul. We did everything we could for you lived it intensely until the end “, commented the actress, who revealed to have a tattoo with the letter of the ex-sister. During the program, Bruna Marquezine even tried to bring justice to the victim of slander and defamation when defending the artist. “Manoela, because of you I learned to do a task force, I am disgusted. I wanted you so much to pay for my therapy, because I was canceled every day since this program started. How brave you were, how proud of you”, declared.

