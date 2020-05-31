Bruna Marquezine published a series of videos showing the backstage of the rehearsal done for Intimissi in February. In the records, the actress wears romantic lingerie and appears to be prepared by professionals for the clicks of the Italian brand. ‘Missing a set, right, my daughter?’, Wrote the artist when posting the videos on her Instagram Stories this Saturday (30)

Bruna Marquezine shared behind-the-scenes videos of the rehearsal made for Intimissi in February. In the records, the actress wears romantic lingerie while posing on a bed. “I miss a set, right, my daughter?”, She wrote in the publication. In the Instagram feed, she even posted a snippet of the video in which she appears posing for the photos. Bruna’s friend, Manu Gavassi praised: “Spanking from good angles”.

Rodrigo Lombardi makes amusing comment: ‘Teach me?’

In the comments, several celebrities praised Bruna Marquezine. Thiago Martins wrote: “The camera likes you, you know. It has been around since childhood”. “Perfect, right,” said Didi Wagner. But it was Rodrigo Lombardi who stole the show with an amusing doubt. “How do you do that to look good at any angle? If you have a nose the size of mine, can’t you teach me?” Asked the actor. Fan clubs replied the video and admirers commented on the body of the famous. “What a beautiful body, my God,” declared an internet user. Recently, Bruna received a curious compliment from Tatá Werneck when she appeared in another click for the Italian lingerie brand.

Single, Bruna Marquezine stars in the Valentine’s Day campaign

Without assuming a relationship since the end of the courtship with Neymar, Bruna Marquezine is the star of Intimissi’s Valentine’s Day campaign. In the photo of the rehearsal for the date, the actress uses a rosé set with black lace with floral detail. The items used by Bruna are part of the Flower Ballet collection and are available for purchase on the web for R $ 328.00. The click generated comments from fans and the beauty was highlighted in the messages. “Wonderful is she”, guaranteed a fan. “Beautiful she always rocks,” said another. “My goddess. Always beautiful and charming,” pointed out a third. “Jeez, this one knows how to be beautiful and sexy”, praised an internet user.

Bruna Marquezine adheres to the hair transition during quarantine

In a recent Instagram live, Bruna Marquezine said she stopped straightening her hair during the quarantine. “I made a character in adolescence that the character needed to do some manga hairstyles, he needed to have straight, flowing hair, I did a definite one. Since then I was doing a little lighter procedures, to try to soften the difference that I could try to soften hair with definite with growing hair, “said the young woman, recalling the soap opera” Business in China “. After leaving Maisa Silva in doubt about her transition, the actress also said that she was surprised to see the root of the strands: “I didn’t know that my hair was born curly anymore. I just did it here in the front to let him control … Only that I started doing several treatments, microneedling … And then he was born curly again! Look how cool. Now I will never do anything again “.

