Bruna Marquezine moved her social networks to remember a click made by André Nicolau, on his Instagram this Saturday (25). In the photo, the actress gets dressed before the Colcci event last month, and appears putting on the brand’s dress. The record focuses on the body of the famous, who is without a bra and showing her butt under a black pantyhose. It was enough for the followers to fill the comments with praise for the curves of the actress, who confused her fans by similarity with Manu Gavassi in an old photo.

Bruna Marquezine’s body draws the attention of fans: ‘A raba is a raba’

The artist received thousands of compliments in the comments. “What a perfection,” wrote one. “God has his favorites and I can prove it,” joked one. “I was having lunch and almost choked,” said another. “Woman of God, you rock. I’m drooling on this photo,” declared another follower. Bruna’s butt was also highlighted. “A raba is a raba”, praised an internet user. “And that tail?” Pointed out another. “A butt like that he will never have again”, wrote another, paraphrasing the song “Tudo ok” that turned into a meme and won a version of Bruna Marquezine for Neymar.

Netizens cite Neymar in a post and play with requests for music in lives. Understand!

In the comments, some fans cited Bruna’s ex-boyfriend, Neymar. “What’s up, Neymar? I miss you, right, my freak?”, Pinned one. There were also those who cited the PSG player’s requests for music in the artists’ lives. In several of them, internet users pointed out the play’s indirect to the actress: “And that’s when Neymar asked Alexandre Pires for music”.

Fan defends Bruna Marquezine on charges of anorexia: ‘Such a cat’

A follower also recalled the criticism suffered by Bruna Marquezine because of her body. At the end of the year, she was again the target of offenses by some internet users who thought the actress was too thin. “A slap in the face for those who call her anorexic. Such a cat,” wrote the fan. At the time of criticism, Bruna denied being ill. “Anorexia kills! Be more responsible in your comments. I am very healthy, happy with who I am and with my body. Only that matters”, shot the famous.

Bruna Marquezine responds follower about comment against Thelma of the ‘BBB20’

In the comments, a follower pinned Bruna Marquezine when asking who voted for Thelma to be eliminated in the last wall of the “BBB20”. “Who is Fora Thelma here?” Asked the Internet user. “Nobody,” replied the actress. A regular viewer of the reality show, she has already declared that she will have a party for Manu Gavassi at her home after the final of the program, which takes place next Monday (27).

