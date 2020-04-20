Bruna Marquezine started the campaign ‘Fora, Mari’ on social networks and joined fans of Manu Gavassi with Babu Santana, to keep friends on the ‘BBB20’. Sister’s boyfriend, Igor Carvalho has already started to vote and, after the program alone, he counted more than 500 against the ex-panicat

Bruna Marquezine and Igor Carvalho joined forces in favor of Manu Gavassi in “Big Brother Brasil 20”. This Sunday (19), Ivy was eliminated in the reality show and Rafa Kalimann won the Leader, returning the nomination passed in Mari Gonzalez. The actress’s friend went to Paredão when receiving votes from Thelma and Babu Santana. “From the birth of Bubu, I had to adopt the criterion of the final stretch, who is not yet, it is Manu. But the union of this final stretch was very beautiful”, commented the actor. With the right to counter strike, the famous ended up calling the artist for the clash.

Manu Gavassi’s boyfriend starts votes against Mari Gonzalez

Feeling at “BBB” for social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bruna Marquezine announced to Twitter followers that she will start a campaign in favor of Manu Gavassi and Babu Santana on Monday (20). “Tomorrow there will be a joint effort. Out, Mari,” she wrote, who has plans to act with her friend in series. “Don’t share votes!” He asked. Igor Carvalho has already started to vote and even counted his before even encouraging his girlfriend’s admirers to help her stay on the program: “Have there been 530 votes here and there? I stopped, put more wine and let’s face the dawn. ! “.

#FicaManu #FicaBabu #ForaMari – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

April 20, 2020

A pause in the votes and one for the haters. Each has an opinion and we have to respect it. But always remember,

we reap what we plant! – Igor Carvalho Rodrigues (@rodriguescigor)

April 20, 2020

Igor Carvalho dismisses attacks: ‘We have to respect’

Igor Carvalho still faced harsh criticism against Manu Gavassi by the fans of Felipe Prior, eliminated in Paredão epic against the artist. The engineer was totally averse to attacks on the web. “Each one has an opinion and we have to respect it. But always remember, we reap what we plant,” he said.

Bruna Marquezine takes action against slander and defamation

Recently, Bruna Marquezine was called “racist” on the internet and moved her lawyers against libel and defamation on the social network. The statement came to the public through his press office: “The extrajudicial notification (…) refers to a thread released yesterday, for a fake profile, with false and lying content with the sole intention of damaging the artist’s image , which cannot be allowed and we will not even admit it (….) We have filed complaints against those who made unwise and malicious comments, the majority of cases having been concluded without leniency or agreements, and investigations are ongoing for some others The content has already been deleted by the user and the profile has been officially notified, which proves the illegal act practiced, “said the artist’s spokesman.

(By Rahabe Barros)

