Bruna Marquezine highlights inspiration after consultation with numerologist: ‘Digerindo’

Bruna Marquezine is aware of what will happen in her future! The actress made an appointment with the celebrity numerologist, Paulo Madjarof Julio, this Wednesday (6th). “Guys, look who I just met! How wonderful! I’m so happy. What’s up, Bru? What did you think?”, Pointed out the specialist who, in the sequence, the artist confessed to be very inspired: “I’m … I am here reflecting. I am full of notes. It was wonderful. A lot now to be reflecting. To let … To digest it all, but it was wonderful. It was amazing. The artist had already declared her love for mystical issues as an astrological chart.

Manu Gavassi introduced the numerologist to Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Marquezine met Paulo through her friend Manu Gavassi, with whom she even has a friendship tattoo. The former “BBB 20” advised the fashionista to make an appointment with him since he had settled some questions about his personal life, including participation in the reality show. In addition to the duo, the numerologist has even made the map of several celebrities such as Rafa Kalimann, Bianca Andrade, Gizelly Bicalho, Fabiana Karla, Cleo, duo Anavitória, Luísa Sonza, Diogo Melim, Caique Nogueira and much more.

Bruna Marquezine highlights anguish for Manu Gavassi in the ‘BBB 20’

Bruna Marquezine even followed the participation of Manu Gavassi during the “Big Brother Brasil 20” close by. Shortly after the singer left the house, the actress was the first friend to greet the artist, on which occasion she commented on the crowd’s anguish. “Manoela, because of you I learned to work together, I am disgusted. I wanted you so much to pay for my therapy, because I was canceled every day since this program started. How brave you were, how proud of you”, explained the actress.

Bruna Marquezine explains why she didn’t post a photo on the web

Listed for the cast of Netflix series, Bruna Marquezine was asked about the absence on social networks. In a conversation on Twitter, a fan asked the artist to publish more photos of her daily life during social isolation. “My angel, I’ve been running late for a Zoom meeting in my own home. Do you really think I remember or have the ability to post a photo in this quarantine? It’s pulled (laughs)”, he fired.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

