Babu’s elimination from “BBB20” ended up being left to Bruna Marquezine. Without hiding her support for her friend Manu Gavassi in the dispute for the prize of R $ 1.5 million, Luana Marquezine’s sister was found guilty for the elimination of the actor in the last wall of the season – the reality ends this Monday (27). The accusation came from some social network accounts, but a Twitter user came out in defense of Bruna. “It is your fault that you did not come back for him to stay and were worried about fighting and are doing it now”, he pointed out.

Marquezine denied having influenced Paredão: ‘I didn’t even vote’

Following, the fashionista agreed to the post, denying guilt that Babu was left out of the final. “Yes … It seems that I did a task force for him to leave … I huh! I didn’t even vote for this Paredão!”, Replied Bruna. “Thank you very much, see?”, She finished, thanking the follower for the defense. Days ago, Manu’s friend had already praised Mari Gonzalez after her sister’s elimination in a hot seat with the singer and the actor. She took the opportunity to ask Mari not to hate her.

Yeah … it looks like I made a mutiro for him to leave … me huh! I didn’t even vote for that wall! Thank you very much, see? #pas https://t.co/2VkiUKGfdW – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

April 26, 2020

Netizen poked Marquezine talking about Neymar

Another account, Bruna was called Neymar’s ex; the post would be deleted shortly thereafter. The actress and the PSG player have been in a relationship for four years between comings and goings. “My angel, make up your mind. Either I’m just the boy’s ex, I mean, Ney adult, or I have enough power and influence to change the whole course of the biggest reality show in the country. You can’t do it!”

My angel, make up your mind. Either I am the ex in the boy, I mean, adult Ney, or I have enough power and influence to change the whole course of the biggest reality show in the country. The two in the d! https://t.co/MiXyrDA1Mm – Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine)

April 26, 2020

Outside of the ‘BBB’, Babu supports Thelma: ‘Reference’

Responsible for living Tim Maia in theaters, Babu did not hide in an interview that his fans are for Thelma. “She synthesizes all my thoughts. I always thought that, if it weren’t for me, it would have to be her. Thelma is a reference for all black girls in Brazil. She went through all the difficulties, faced all kinds of prejudice and became a doctor ( …). For me, she is the symbol of this ‘BBB’ “, she stressed. Presented by reality with a car, Babu was honored by friends on a social network.

Marquezine compared insulation to ‘BBB’: ‘Resistance’

In Rio de Janeiro, social isolation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus began in mid-March and is still not expected to end. Days ago, Bruna, who underwent two tests for Covid-19, compared the quarantine period to reality. “My quarantine is like a ‘BBB’. It has proof of the leader all day. Resistance, including those that are very long,” fired Telmo’s daughter, whom she honored with text on the web on her birthday. And he said that living together is going through moments of difficulty. “There is a Monster for everyone. Angel is not giving much, but a monster is. From time to time the atmosphere gets tense among the brothers and we use an application to pay the bills. In other words, it is a ‘BBB'”, she added , who plans to party for Manu after the “BBB”.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

