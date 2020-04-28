The actress Bruna Marquezine took great care in the production to see the last episode of ‘BBB20’ at home. A green dress with discreet tie dye, white sneakers and a mix of laces ensured a stripped and stylish look. On the networks, the artist also commented on the support by Thelma of some of her mutual friends and Manu Gavassi. Check it out below:

An assumed fan of “Big Brother Brasil 20”, Bruna Marquezine chose a powerful look to see the final of the reality show, which has Manu Gavassi – with whom he has an identical tattoo as a symbol of friendship – in the dispute for the prize of R $ 1.5 million with Rafa Kalimann and Thelma Assis. The artist combined a light dress with a discreet green tie dye with white sneakers. “Light outbreaks and tennis. Today is the BBB final and I’m here ready to follow everything, after all, the official commentator could not leave this moment so special aside, right?”, Joked on Instagram about the label that earned criticism on the social networks.

Actress bets on necklace with vintage trend

A fan of beaded accessories, Bruna chose a cord with a curious and good-natured tone to accompany the last day of the global program. A chain with four colored stones and the word “Ex-BBB” was combined with a mix of chains. Check below the accessory’s close-up photo!

Celebrities praise Bruna’s production

In front of the photos, several famous friends manifested themselves in the comments. “Most beautiful thing,” said Giovanna Ewbank, to whom Bruna offered help to set up the outfit for her third child. “Best commentator that we respect”, joked Selton Mello. “Oh, beautiful,” wrote Luísa Sonza. “Gata! If it’s green like that, imagine it mature”, amused actress Roberta Rodrigues.

Bruna opines on the end of the program: ‘Cheering for Thelma does not make anyone less friends of Manu’

During the program, many celebrities helped the singer to stay at the house. However, some of them have now declared their support for doctor Thelma to win the reality show. Asked about the situation, Bruna –

presented with a fun look inspired by Babu Santana – she assured that she doesn’t believe that Manu will be upset by the situation. “Cheering for Thelma in this final does not make anyone any less a friend of Manu. Don’t judge / attack people. Be a reflection of Manu’s posture and values ​​and the climate of respect and admiration among the finalists. Know that Manu will feel very much proud of all her friends, of those who voted and mutirão for her and also of those who supported Thelma, a woman she admires so much “, she wrote.

Actress wants to support doctor if she doesn’t win BBB

In the social network, Marquezine also made herself available to the doctor from São Paulo. “From my point of view, making an analysis of our extremely racist society, of the Thelma profession and of the crisis that we are facing, I believe that it is the least that will reap fruits here. I may be wrong, and being pessimistic, but it is as I see it and for that reason I put myself at her disposal, to encourage her, help her post-program projects. If she doesn’t win the award, she has won a huge audience that will support her. Thelma is an example for a whole generation of black women and that doesn’t can be ignored “, said about the participant who won the crowd of

Iza,

Preta Gil, Gio Ewbank and more artists.

(By Marilise Gomes)

