Bruna Marquezine surprised to appear quite different on her social network. This Sunday (03) the actress tested some Instagram filters and showed the result in her Stories. In the first, Bruna appeared with green eyes, freckles and a nose ring. After admiring herself a lot, the artist, whose healed belly drew praise from Internet users, lamented: “Oh, why not, God ?!”. On the web, fans were torn between praise and criticism of the actress’s look. “Ahhh you are much more beautiful without a filter”, guaranteed a follower. “Wonderful with green eyes,” said another fan. “It’s beautiful,” agreed another. “Better as it is,” disagreed one more. Still playing with the filters of the social network, Bruna amused fans by appearing with larger eyes and mouth, with the appearance of puffy. “Oh, I’m allergic,” he joked.

Bruna Marquezine can act in series with Keanu Reeves

Away from the telenovelas since the end of “Deus Salve o Rei” and without a contract with TV Globo, Bruna Marquezine now wants to dedicate herself to more dynamic works, such as the film “I will swim up to you”, released at the Gramado Film Festival , in addition to series. And it seems that the artist has already recorded her first work for Netflix with none other than Keanu Reeves. With no synopsis released, the series “Conquest” had the city of São Paulo as a location, but it was also recorded in other places around the world, such as Nairobi, in Kenya; Berlin, Germany; Los Angeles, USA and Budapest, Hungary. In the latter, in fact, Bruna was at the end of last year and claimed to be working, but did not give details about the project.

Bruna Marquezine cried when talking to Manu Gavassi

“Big Brother Brasil” fans and very close friends with Manu Gavassi, Bruna Marquezine got involved body and soul in this twentieth edition of the reality show, which had Thelma as the great champion. And after the artist left the confinement, Luana’s sister could not stand it and was moved to tears when talking again with her friend over a video call. “We were very proud of you. We love you very much, it was beautiful to see your participation, beautiful to see you giving yourself body and soul. We gave yourself body and soul. We did everything we could for you lived it intensely until the end “, she declared, proudly.

Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi have identical tattoos

Even before the “BBB20” came to an end, Bruna Marquezine shared an intimacy with Manu Gavassi: they both have the same tattoos, which they did to celebrate both friendship and a moment in life. “I have a fucking tattoo with her handwriting on my skin and she with mine. We are friends since 2014, but really friends, not these shallow relationships nowadays”, explained the actress, who drew “Self Love Club” “, which in Portuguese means” Clube do Amor Proper “.

