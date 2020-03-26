Sergi BrugueraHow could it be otherwise, it has agreed with the decision of the International Olympic Committee to suspend the Tokyo games and celebrate them in 2021. The Spanish Davis Cup captain believes that it was a wise decision: “I think it is a good decision. The Olympic Games are the most important event in sport and nobody, I think, would arrive in the best conditions, neither physically nor mentally. I think it is a wise decision and that it will give all athletes, federations and countries time to reorganize to prepare them as needed “

.