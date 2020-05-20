quarantines her ex Demi Morre’s house Along with his daughters, this 52-year-old Argentinean is sweeping Instagram with humorous videos imitating the Hollywood actor. We are talking about Pablo Perrillo. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> However, there is an Argentine actor who claims to be “the double officer of Bruce Willis” in his country, and according to him he worked as his double in The Jungle 4.0 with a “very short” appearance on the phone. There he saw the real actor from afar, but they were never introduced. And while the real Bruce is quarantining his former Demi Morre’s house with his daughters, this 52-year-old Argentine is sweeping Instagram with humorous videos imitating the Hollywood actor. We are talking about Pablo Perrillo.

Instagram / dobledebruce

doppelgänger, but currently he does not work as the double of Bruce in Hollywood. “data-reactid =” 25 “> There is no information of his works as an actor in the pages that gather the filmography of the world’s actors, such as iMDB, but he promotes himself as “double Bruce” on Instagram and Tik Tok. So much so that his profile on networks does not bear his real name but “double Bruce.” And even several Latin American media have published interviews referring to him as “the official double of Argentina Although there is no such thing, he is a man very, very similar to Demi Moore’s ex who has managed to capitalize on his doppelgänger label, but currently does not work as Bruce’s double in Hollywood.

But there is more. Videos where he pretends to be in a shooting, others singing or making jokes. There is everything.

There are even videos of people’s reaction when walking through public places, as happened during a visit to Chile. When the country learned that Bruce was there, leisurely strolling through a shopping center, his presence went viral on networks as if he were the actor himself. Perillo has a video on his Instagram profile that shows the madness lived, with people chasing him, yelling at him and asking him for photos believing that it was Bruce Willis. And he, taking his role very seriously, did nothing to correct them.

The bubble) “data-reactid =” 32 “> In recent years he has collaborated with a Chilean insurance company as the face of his commercials on risk prevention – obviously posing as the actor of action- and has also been the face of an Argentine tourism campaign that uses the idea of ​​exploiting the image of Bruce Willis as a magnet to attract American tourism. A madness that we do not know if it will have worked. There are the occasional English-speaking article that has mocked the proposal a lot. (as The Bubble).

Pousta who has been an actor since he was 4 years old, when he started doing theater, but after the success of The jungle of crystal, everything changed. People compared him, pointed to him in public places, and even his friends and mother started calling him Bruce instead of Pablo. And so he began to receive calls to make commercials and television shows. “Data-reactid =” 34 “> Perillo, who is the son of a deceased leader of the River Plate soccer team, said in an interview that he realized his resemblance to Bruce when he was 20. It was 1988 when a girl in a nightclub noticed the resemblance although he had no idea of ​​the existence of Willis. He was already trying to earn a living as an actor and that of being the double of a star of Hollywood wouldn’t open doors for him easily. He told Pousta that he’s been an actor since he was 4 years old, when he started doing theater, but after the success of The Crystal Jungle, everything changed: people compared him, pointed him out in public places and even his friends and his mother started calling him Bruce instead of Pablo. And so he started receiving calls to do commercials and television shows.

They were surprised, I noticed it ”, said. (via Net channel) “data-reactid =” 39 “> In 2002 he won a famous anonymous contest and as a prize they took him to the SAG Awards ceremony and party of the Hollywood Actors Unions, where several famous people showed their confusion According to him, even Matthew Perry believed that it was his friend Bruce who was in front of him. In turn, after the impact of his Instagram videos, he told TN that he spoke with Bruce’s daughters through social networks. ” They were surprised, I noticed it, “he said. (Via Canal Net).

The Sun). And there’s also another one named Eric Buarque who appeared in Willis’ place in The jungle 4.0 (2007) and The vigilante (2018). “Data-reactid =” 40 “> He the double who undoubtedly shares an incredible resemblance to Bruce Willis, although professional doubles perform a different task. Larry Rippenkroeger, a former jet-ski champion, He spent 10 years as Bruce Willis’ double, appearing in films such as The Substitutes (2009), False Appearances (2000) and Hostage (2005), although we never realized it. In his latest collaboration, The Jungle: A Good Day to Die (2013), he threw himself to the ground from a moving 4×4 breaking his skull and spending months in recovery. Bruce Willis covered the hotel expenses so that his family could be by his side while he recovered (The Sun). And there is another named Eric Buarque who appeared in place of Willis in La jungla 4.0 (2007) and El justiciero (2018).

Newark Advocate). And there he is still by his side. Finished Survive the night before quarantine and plans to double Bruce again in Wake, despite having suffered nerve damage, vertebral compressions, a knee that suffers from so many blows and other ailments as a result of his profession. “data-reactid =” 42 “> The other, Stuart Wilson, continues to collaborate with Bruce since that he began to be his double in The Jungle 4.0 (2007) when he was chosen to see his face without hair (Newark Advocate). And there he is by his side. He finished Survive the night before the quarantine and plans to double again Bruce in Wake, despite having suffered nerve damage, vertebral compressions, a knee that suffers from so many blows and other ailments as a result of his profession.

Pablo Perillo will not be the double of Bruce in Hollywood, but he is undoubtedly the most famous Hispanic double on the net. His videos and humor are not wasted.

