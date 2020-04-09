Bruce Willis complicit in his daughter Talluah, share radical change on Instagram | Instagram

Bruce Willis He took advantage of the coronavirus quarantine with his family and abducted his daughter Tallulah, Page Six reported.

The girl from 26 years He shared on his Instagram account the video in which his father is observed abducting her.

In the clip, the other daughter of Willis, Rumer, tell his sister that with her new look she looks like Joan of Arc.

Tallulah shared a photograph of her new look, taken by her sister.

Previously, Bruce Willis shared images of how quarantine lives in the company of his daughters and his ex-wife, the actress Demi Moore.

A shared post by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 7, 2020 at 6:05 p.m. PDT

On the other hand, an emotional photo led fans to nostalgia after the actors Demi Moore Y Bruce Willis they live in social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a family as shown in a photo published by their daughter Tallulah On Instagram.

Along with his other daughter Scout and filmmaker Dillon Buss, the former couple posed for the camera dressed in a kind of green and white striped pajamas, which everyone in the photo was wearing, including their pets.

Neutral Chaotic “is the text that Tallulah added to the image.

In this period, Moore He has also shared photos of her and her family on his social networks, such as one published in late March in which he meets his Three daughters, Rummer, Tallulah and Scout, and Buss, sitting on the floor of their home while looking at family photos.

Quarantine team. Working on a family photography project, “wrote the star of Charlie’s Angels: To the Limit next to the image.

And he also showed his followers a video of his daughters and of Buss in an impromptu music session.

Moore Y Willis they were married in 1987 and separated in 2000; In her recent post, Inside Out, the protagonist of Ghost: The Shadow of Love said she was proud of her divorce.

