The actor’s youngest daughter with Demi Moore even went topless to show off her new look in networks

Before Natalie Portman make fashionable the hair cut to zero fifteen years ago, Demi Moore had already shown that a shaved head can be very flattering after getting rid of your usual long hair for the filming of the film ‘Lieutenant O’Neil’, also known as ‘To the limit’ in some countries of Latin America.

Now your little daughter, Tallulah, He has wanted to emulate that iconic hairstyle of his famous mother and has had some exceptional hairdressers: his father Bruce Willis and his sister Rumer.

The whole family has met these days at Demi’s house to face all together at least part of the period of isolation and this Tuesday They have spent a good part of the day helping Tallulah change her look.

In the videos that both the young woman and her boyfriend have shared Dillon Buss in Instagram his father can be seen running a razor over his head while Rummer assures him “You are beautiful, you look like Joan of Arc” or instructing her other daughter not to cut Tallulah’s hair too high on top.

It is obvious that she has been delighted with the final result because, as soon as they finished, he organized a photographic report in the garden during which posed topless for Rumer’s camera.

