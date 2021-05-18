Bruce Willis and John Travolta will meet again more than 25 years after the premiere of ‘Pulp Fiction’

Actors Bruce Willis and John Travolta they will work together again 27 years after the release of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994). Director Chuck russell (The mask, Eraser (Eliminator) will have them for his new film Paradise city, as exclusively reported by Deadline.

In the new title both will be antagonists. Willis will be the bounty hunter Ryan swan, who will seek revenge against a Hawaiian crime boss (Travolta), responsible for the death of his father. The American media compares the script of the film with the series Miami Vice, but ‘with bounty hunters instead of cops’. Likewise, in the main cast we can also see the Thai actress Praya Lundberg (Strange Girl in a Strange Land).

More than 25 years later

The roles of Vincent Vega and Butch Coolidge in Pulp Fiction They gave enormous notoriety to both actors, but both already had a great career behind them. Travolta has shown in his filmography to be very versatile: from films like Grease or Saturday fever night to series like American Crime Story. While Willis has always been one of the best action actors, present in franchises of the size from Glass junga or G.I. Joe, without forgetting his excellent roles in other records.

Willis has recently been seen in movies Cosmic Sin (2021), Elite mercenaries (2020) and Survive tonight (2020), and has more than ten upcoming projects on hand. For his part, Travolta appeared in 2020 in the series Die hart, in which he coincided with Kevin Hart and Josh Hartnett. What will this new reunion between the two of you surprise us with?