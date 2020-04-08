Bruce Willis and Demi Moore survive family quarantine in pajamas | Instagram

Actors Demi Moore Y Bruce Willis they live in social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, as a family as shown in a photo published by their daughter Tallulah On Instagram.

Along with his other daughter Scout and the filmmaker Dillon Buss, the former couple posed for the camera dressed in a kind of green and white striped pajamas, which everyone in the photo was wearing, including their pets.

Neutral Chaotic “is the text Tallulah added to the image.

In this period, Moore He has also shared photos of her and her family on his social networks, such as one published in late March in which he meets his Three daughters, Rummer, Tallulah and Scout, and Buss, sitting on the floor of their home while looking at family photos.

Quarantine team. Working on a family photography project, “wrote Los Angeles star Charlie: At the Limit alongside the image.

And he also showed his followers a video of his daughters and of Buss in an impromptu music session.

Moore Y Willis they were married in 1987 and they separated in the 2000; In her recent publication, Inside Out, the protagonist of Ghost: The Shadow of Love said she was proud of her divorce.

I think Bruce was afraid at first that I was going to make our separation difficult, and that he would express my anger and any background to our marriage by hindering his encounter with the girls. That I would notice all those stratagems that divorced couples use as weapons. But I didn’t and neither did he, “he wrote.

On separation between them, this is how they described the process.

The separation. It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created the family, to something new that gave the girls an environment of love and support with both parents. We feel more connected than before the divorce. “

Willis remarried Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares two daughters: Mabel Ray, 8 years old, and Evelyn Penn, 5 years old.

