Bruce Springsteen returns to Broadway – El Sol de México

New York. American singer Bruce Springsteen will resume his hit Broadway show Springsteen from June 26, during the summer, but to see it you will have to be vaccinated.

The 71-year-old rock legend thus becomes the first great star to return to meetings with the public in closed spaces since the reopening of New York after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I am happy that I was asked to reprise the show as part of the Broadway reopening,” El Jefe said in a statement.

The public must prove that they are fully vaccinated against covid-19 to enter the St. James Theater in downtown Manhattan, with 1,700 seats, the production said.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday at noon, New York time. 30 shows are scheduled until September 4.

Very few theaters have reopened on Broadway since it closed in March 2020, and major productions only have plans to do so in September.

If all people are vaccinated, the large rooms of New York can operate from mid-May at 100% capacity. They can also accommodate unvaccinated people if social distance is maintained and vaccinated spectators are separated into two zones from those who are not.

The show, which premiered on Broadway in October 2017, is based on the singer’s popular autobiography, Born to Run, in which he recounts his humble childhood in New Jersey, his career to fame and also his struggle with depression. .

Unlike his big concerts with the E Street Band, this is an intimate show in which the singer is alone with his guitar, his piano and his stories.

Tickets for all 236 shows he offered in 2017 and 2018 at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theater were sold out and Springsteen won a special Tony Award for his performance.

Then the tickets were listed for between $ 75 and $ 800, but they immediately appeared for resale elsewhere at much higher prices.

A documentary about Springsteen on Broadway can be seen on Netflix, and the show also resulted in a soundtrack.