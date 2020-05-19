We know that right now, Little by little, massive events such as soccer games are returning to normal., although taking measures to avoid another massive contagion of coronavirus. Without a doubt what we music fans miss the most is going to a concert, but can you imagine one in a huge venue without people? Good, Well that’s what will happen with the Dropkick Murphys.

It turns out that the punk rock band will give a concert in their native Boston, to be exact at the legendary Fenway Park, the home of the Red Sox. Given that until now in the United States quarantine and social isolation are maintained, Al Barr and company have decided to play in the huge stadium with capacity for more than 37 thousand people without a single fan.

And to make this occasion even more special, Dropkick Murphys invited legendary Bruce Springsteen to play with them. But before the pressure is released because of the concern that something could happen to the ‘Boss’, we must tell them that he will be at a distance and from the comfort of throwing himself some songs from his repertoire that we love so much.

According to the announcement that the band made on their social networks, the wave will be that the songs they are going to play will alternate, a song by Bruce and another one of them, so that everyone is happy. This will be the first time a group has touched the Fenway Park diamond, considered by many to be one of the cathedrals of baseball around the world, almost almost as sacred ground.

This measure could be the future of live concerts, along with others that have been added in recent days, like online concertsas well as other slightly weirder presentations like drive-in concerts and shows applying social distancing, although the latter was not fully compliant and had to be canceled.

If you want to see Bruce Springsteen playing with Dropkick Murphys, we tell you that The concert will take place on May 29 at 5 p.m. Central Mexico time and can be followed through the band’s social networks. But while the day comes, check out this powerful combo rocking hard and tasty below:

Watch on YouTube

