Bruce Prichard talks about the altercation between Nailz and Vince McMahon

The last episode of Something to Wrestling with Bruce Prichard featured former WWE star Kevin Wacholz, also known as Nailz. Nailz and Vince McMahon were involved in a fight that led to multiple lawsuits.

Prichard He did not describe it as a fight but as an altercation believing that no blow was thrown as everyone crowded after hearing the hustle and bustle inside Vince’s office. After the altercation, Nailz called the police and Bruce Prichard reviewed the facts.

Kevin called the police to take a statement. It was quick, it was just routine and Kevin had to look for his bag and go, I think Jack Lanza or Sgt Slaughter were the ones who did that. “They left and Kevin left too. But he was the one who called the police first and waited outside for the police to arrive to speak to them. Then the police came in and talked to Vince. “

Conrad Thompson argued over the police report that was filed two days after he reported Wacholz as a victim of Vince’s sexual assault.

The police report also said this was allegedly the second time Wacholz was assaulted with referee Earl Hebner included as a witness, as well as other talents.

A statement from Titan’s Tower alleged that Wacholz was extorting 150,000 dollars from Vince. Thompson commented on a Dave Meltzer article about the incident where the Wacholz story is not believed, but was seen as a hero who “had the guts to burst McMahon.”

Collecting information

Thompson also read Bret Hart’s book about his account of the incident. Hart’s autobiography details what others had heard of the incident and how Nailz was seen by many behind the scenes.

Vince had trouble dealing in Green Bay. For the past six months, he had been building Kevin Wacholz as a psychopathic ex-convict named Nailz. Kevin cornered Vince in his office and yelled at him for 15 minutes about all the lies he had been told. Suddenly, there was a loud thud. Nailz had beaten Vince on his chair, violently suffocating him, until Lanza, Slaughter, and several officers joined together to remove him. Nailz came out and immediately called the police and accused Vince of making a sexual advance towards him. Vince was charged with sexual assault. The charges were dropped soon after. Some of the boys really admired Nailz for hitting Vince while covering his tracks so they wouldn’t charge him. The last thing Vince wanted was another scandal. “

