Paul Heyman had his own way of doing things in RAW. Heyman reportedly even had a legitimate discussion with Eric Bischoff to make sure he got what he wanted. Now that Paul Heyman is out, Bruce Prichard is on the cast’s two main shows.

Bruce Prichard will probably change a lot of things Paul Heyman was working on. Some younger superstars are understandably concerned. This may bring back some established names, but the company’s goal of building new Superstars is now in the background once again.

Bruce Prichard is a “YES MAN” according to recent reports

While speaking to Wrestling Inc, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas spoke about the creative change in the WWE backstage. He believes this change will bring back the casual fan who has become a fallen fan since the pandemic drove many of them away.

“It is an interesting move. It is not that it is nothing new, since the creative part has a cycle of five years. I think the idea here is to try to get some new ideas. Bruce has worked closely with Vince for a long time, and I know there will be that element that Bruce will always say “yes” to everything to Vince. But also, Bruce understands what Vince likes, and maybe he can be that bridge. “ “Obviously, Paul had a different mindset and had a different vision. His style more satisfies the staunch and staunch fanatic. What is lost, in my opinion, is that casual fanatic who seems disconnected, especially right now, because everyone is tuned to different things. Maybe this is an attempt to see what works. “

Next week’s RAW episode will be WWE’s second chance to show us how things will be different. It will be impossible to change everything at once, but as time goes by, Paul Heyman’s creative plans will surely disappear.

What do you think about the creative change in WWE? Will it bring fans back? Leave your opinion in the comments section.

