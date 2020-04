In the category of matches that we all would have liked to see, this is at the top of the list. In EA SPORTS ‘UFC game, a youtuber has had fun bringing martial arts master Bruce Lee and rebel-haired singer Justin Bieber into the cage.

We live in an unprecedented moment …

The crisis caused by the coronavirus has put us in a few days in a situation that nobody could imagine. The threat to everyone’s health must be our first concern. And then, the social and economic consequences that are already hitting our community hard. But our commitment to you and to all of our readers is stronger than ever.

Producing this content you are reading costs money.

The money that allows writers, editors, and other staff of MMA.UNO can support their families.

We do not close our content like other media do, because we want everyone to be able to read it.

But we do ask those who can collaborate with us to help us. For this we include a voluntary donation button, We are going to allocate this money to our editors and improve our content.

– People who can collaborate with us in the short future will be able to read our content through advertising.

NextIon Cutelaba vs. Ovince Saint Preux added to UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira