Bruce Lee and video games, a pending account after 48 years without him

Bruce Lee (California, 1940-1973) was one of the maximum exponents in martial arts in the world of cinema and outside of it as well.

With its iconic look, captivated millions of people who flock to the movies, to see some martial arts choreographies, never seen before. Its beginnings were in the series “The Green Hornet” playing Kato, the helper of the green masked man.

Bruce Lee as Kato, in “The Green Hornet”

Thanks to his nimble movements and impossible blows, Lee gained great worldwide fame and soon began his short but successful film career. where the title “Operation Dragon” stands out, released just 6 days after his death / murder.

But the fame of Lee, transferred the television and celluloid to reach the world of video games in 1984 with the Atari classic, “Bruce Lee, the video game”, which was followed by more titles, but above all, appearances in fighting games with either his real name or a fictitious one.

Video games starring Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee, The Video Game (1984)

As we mentioned earlier, the first official video game starring Bruce Lee, went on sale in 1984 and was developed by Datasoft.

The action of this 8-bit classic was unfolding for 20 protected cameras usually by two bosses, “The Ninja” and the “Yamo Verde”, a kind of Sumo wrestler.

The objective is to be able to reach the Wizard’s tower and get infinite riches and immortality.

Bruce Lee Lives (1989)

Developed by The Software Toolworks for MS-DOS, this time Bruce Lee will have to help the students of the Hong Kong Palace, who have seen invaded by the hordes of Master Po, which we will have to defeat as finalboss.

Note that in this game an AI was introduced in which Lee’s rivals were less vulnerable to an attack that we use frequently. This meant that we had to change attack tactic each time., so that rivals did not anticipate our movements.

Dragon, The Bruce Lee Story (1994)

This production totally moves away from the classic beat ’em up of the time and is more focused on being a “Street Figher with history”, poor, in which Bruce Lee begin his journey right after where the movie ends with the same name that the game is based on.

The game allow multiplayer mode in which we can only choose clones of Bruce Lee, you could not choose another player than the martial arts actor, and allow you to face each other or help in the plot.

Developed by Virgin Interactive Entertainment, it is the company of the “rich uncle who has traveled to space”, the game was a critical failure all over the world because of its poor gameplay, (in the market they were already titles like Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat) and good graphics couldn’t save it from the bad ratings in the media of the time.

Bruce Lee: Quest of the Dragon (2002)

Now I know we are talking about a great game starring the world’s most famous martial arts star, Bruce Lee: Quest of the Dragon was developed by Ronin Entertainment and released exclusively for Xbox.

Or so i thought the whole community before it was released “one of the worst Xbox games released in 2002”, according to various media.

The game is a beat ’em up in which the lack of graphics for the time and a “somewhat clumsy” gameplay, They made blocking or attacking multiple enemies impossible or wrong.

Bruce Lee this time will have to rescue his father from the clutches of the criminal organization “Black Lotus” and recover the “Golden Relic”. But nor with the best argument written so far for a video game starring Lee, this production was saved from burning.

Bruce Lee: Return of the Legend (2003)

This title developed by Vicarious Visions for Game Boy Advance, to save Bruce Lee’s honor in the world of video games.

We return to the style of beat ’em up, but this time in a 2D environment and with a screen movement designed so that when you play it, it looks like a movie.

The plot of this “movie” is when Hai Feng (played by Bruce Lee), seeks revenge for the murder of his teacher at the hands of the Yakan clan.

During the game we will be able to enjoy the movements that made the American actor so famous and a gameplay, finally, never before seen in a Lee game.

Bruce Lee: Dragon Warrior HD 2010

The last appearance of a video game with the name of Bruce Lee associated with it, is this production for iOS in which you return to the fighting game “street fighter type” and that improves in a lot to “Dragon, the history of Bruce Lee (1994)”.

Tributes to Bruce Lee in video games

As we have seen, the quality and greatness of Bruce Lee has not yet been equaled in the world of video games, with productions more looking for the marketing of the name than the quality of the video game itself.

But there are many video games that have paid tribute to the martial arts star including tributes to Bruce Lee, with characters very similar in aesthetics or name.

Kim Dragon in World Heroes

Bruce Lee is Kim Dragon in World Heroes

Marshall Law in Tekken

Bruce Lee is Marshall Law in Tekken

Bruce Lee at EA Sports UFC

Bruce Lee at EA Sports UFC

Fei Long in Street Fighter

Fei Long in Street Fighter

Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat

Bruce Lee as Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat