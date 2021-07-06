Bruce El-mesmari will be Carlos Vela’s teammate at LAFC

The 19-year-old Mexican forward Bruce El-mesmari, runner-up of World Sub 17, He has already found a new team, as the former Tuzo del Pachuca managed to settle into the LAFC of the MLS, where he will have as a partner Carlos Vela, a footballer with whom he could form a trident in the Los Angeles team.

According to information from ESPN, El-mesmari would have managed to reach an agreement with the team of the MLS, who would not pay a single dollar for the Mexican pass, since his contract with the Tuzos del Pachuca, a team with which he failed to debut in the Liga MX.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari asked for the return of Nicolás Castillo

El-mesmari had made all his process in the basic forces of the Tuzos del Pachuca, a club that opened the doors to him at the age of 13, ascending to the Sub 15 and Sub 17 teams, where he consolidated as one of the jewels of the Hidalgo quarry.

Who is Bruce El Mesmari?

Bruce El-mesmarii Sangochian was born on April 23, 2002 in Cancun, Quintanar Roo, but has Armenian descent due to the fact that his great-great-grandparents emigrated after the deportation of the Armenian people to the deserts of Syria by order of the Ottoman Empire.

El-mesmari had been singled out as one of the promises of Liga MX but never managed to make his debut on the top circuit.

Mexican left winger Bruce El Mesmari (2002) is very close to reaching MLS’s @LAFC. He currently plays at @Tuzos. Bruce is from Armenian great-great-grandparents who came to Mexico fleeing the Armenian genocide. U17 World runner-up in 2019 with Mexico . pic.twitter.com/a9jKPElSv7 – ScoutSearch (@scout_search) June 30, 2021

In 2018 he was champion with the Tuzos del Pachuca in the International Basic Forces Tournament, scoring a goal in the Final against FC Dallas of the MLS. El-mesmar plays as a left winger, although he can play on the right wing with a changed profile.

This is how Bruce El Mesmari plays:

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez wants to go to Boca Juniors, they have already convinced him

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT