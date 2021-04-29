Bruce Dickinson and Sacha Gervasi come together to bring the story of the singer’s concert in Sarajevo

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has teamed up with filmmaker Sacha Gervasi (‘Hitchcock’) to co-write a narrative script about the rock concert the star performed on the Sarajevo site in 1994.

Risking their lives, Dickinson and his gang were smuggled into the UN-besieged city to play a concert for its citizens amid the chaos of war. The journey was captured in the 2016 documentary ‘Scream for Me Sarajevo’.

The Sarajevo site was the longest siege in modern history, spanning 1,425 days and causing more than 11,000 deaths, including 1,600 children. The city was decimated, infrastructure destroyed, and widespread damage to many cultural institutions, government buildings, hospitals, and schools. schools.

In 2019, the Sarajevo City Council awarded Dickinson the title of “honorary citizen of Sarajevo”, in memory of his visit and the band’s performance at the height of the Bosnian war. At the presentation, the mayor named Abdulah Skaka said: “Mr. Dickinson’s arrival in Sarajevo in 1994 was one of those moments that made us realize in Sarajevo that we will survive, that the city of Sarajevo will survive, that Bosnia-Herzegovina will survive. “.

For his part, Dickinson said, “The few incredible days I spent in Sarajevo with my solo band before Christmas in 1994 were some of the most intense of my life. Crafting a story to bring emotions, madness, tragedy and triumph to life. The screen is not an easy task. My own journey was as a long-haired heavy metal singer driving through gunfights into a city that had been under siege longer than Stalingrad. Mine was, of course, not the only journey. I did that day, and then, at my home in London, I left fellow travelers in Sarajevo on the road of life. Actually, this film is dedicated to his story, not mine. “

Portobello Electric, Gervasi’s production company and partners Jessica de Rothschild, Jim Garavente and Hassan Taher, produce the film.