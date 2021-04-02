Bruce Campbell reveal? his appearance in Doctor Strange 2

Yesterday there were several missing news on the occasion of the celebration of April Fools ‘Day, April Fools’ Day in multiple countries. Several jokes, some foreseeable that were a joke and others that some were sneaked into. The point is that one does not know what to believe when the actors themselves make publications on such an important day. Josh Gad yesterday joked with the idea of ​​him being The Penguin, and who has also joined this movement is the actor Bruce campbell.

This actor is a regular collaborator of Sam Raimi and will also participate in the film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” in a role that we still don’t know what it is. Logic invites us to think that it is a minor participation or a cameo but right now it does not know anything. In this regard, Campbell posted on Twitter an alleged image of a script that apparently would be from the Strange movie.

The script page depicts a scene in the woods involving Doctor Strange and a Scruffy Man, whose lines are highlighted in Campbell’s script, while the Darkhold is referenced. The actor posted this image along with the message: “Oops. This escaped me ”.

EXT. FOREST – NIGHT The kaleidoscope-like effect of the multiverse fades and Strange finds himself alone in a mist-covered forest. STRANGE: (muttering) Now where am I? He raises his hands to invoke the energy of the twelve moons of Munnopor again when the dull sound of a CHAIN ​​coming from behind makes him turn around. The mist dissipates to reveal a CABIN with a HAMMER. Several windows are BROKEN, and TWO FIST-SIZED HOLES appear in front door. The front door opens, and a MESSY MAN walks through the door. Strange can’t help but notice that the man has a CHAIN ​​where his right hand should be. Strange readies his Eldritch shields. MESSY MAN: Who the hell are you? STRANGE: (cautiously) I’m looking for the Darkhold. MESSY MAN: I have never seen it. STRANGE: It is an ancient book of magic, a grimoire of darkness and evil. MESSY MAN: Does it have a face on the cover? Strange lowers his shields. He was not prepared for such an answer. STRANGE Um … no … EXT. GREENWICH VILLAGE – NIGHT Wong continues to track the entity down Kiffington Boulevard. Street lights flicker and steam is constantly coming out of the sewers.

It’s probably all a joke from the actor but if not, it would point to a cross between the Marvel universe and Ash from Evil Dead.