Bruce Buffer shares his list of the best of all time

Bruce Buffer | Image: brucebuffer.com

Member of the UFC organization for more than 25 years, Bruce Buffer shared his list of the best fighters in the UFC of all times.

Buffer has been the mic man since 1996, so has seen many fighters come and go over the years, and some of them have been great. Speaking to Maxim’s Tom Taylor, Buffer shared his list of the best UFC fighters of all time. .

Notice

«It’s a long list“Said Buffer. “Definitely Jon jones, even if he has not retired. Definitely Georges St-Pierre. It could even include Chuck Liddell, for the way he paved the way for the UFC. Randy couture, definitely. Israel Adesanya is on the way. And of course, Amanda Nunes has proven to be the GOAT of female MMA. She is an incredible fighter.

Buffer’s list is undoubtedly a strong list. Jones and GSP have incredible resumes, Liddell was one of the best during their heyday, Couture was a double champion, Adesanya continues to dominate his opponents, and the same can be said for Nunes. In addition to all those fighters already listed, Buffer added a few other fighters that he likes to watch fight.

“There is a lot. I am very happy to see Miesha Tate come backI’ve always enjoyed watching her fight. Georges St-Pierre, is one of the GOAT, without a doubt. You have the great Chuck Liddell, how can you not enjoy watching Chuck Liddell do his thing? Jon Jones too. And look at the other fighters we have today, like [el campeón de peso mosca de la UFC] Brandon Moreno. He’s one of my favorite fighters, overall. He is a great man, young man, father, fighter. It’s cerebral fights for his country, has a great attitude… Everything, ”said Buffer.

Advertisement