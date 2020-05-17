Adam Silver’s decision on March 12 to suspend the NBA season indefinitely due to the coronavirus has helped those players who were injured have been able to recover to face a possible resumption of it. One of them is Bruce Brown, player of Detroit Pistons.

The news has been advanced by the agency Associated Press, and collected by NBC Sports. The player assured in a videoconference this past Friday that he underwent surgery on his thumb, and that he will be in rehab for six weeks, enough time to face, in the event that this is finally the case, the last regular season games with the Pistons .

